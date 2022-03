CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Burke High School head basketball coach Deon Richardson is stepping down.

Richardson, who has been at Burke since 2011, told News 2 he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He said the search for a new head basketball coach is underway. Richardson hopes the school will have someone in place to lead the team by mid-April to early June.

Richardson won two state championships with the Bulldogs. He will remain as the school’s athletic director.