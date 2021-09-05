Business is booming for Lowcountry beach towns over Labor Day weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Restaurants in beach towns across the Lowcountry are feeling the rush this Labor Day weekend.

Restaurants on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are ending the summer tourism season on a high, despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the tri-county.

Lawrence’s Seafood Company on the Isle of Palms saw strong sales from open to close compared to a normal weekend.

“The sales have been great. I can say that there are a lot of people out. A lot of energy, people are excited to be out,” said Perry Freeman of Lawrence’s Seafood Company.

On Sullivan’s Island, Dunleavy’s Pub has benefitted from the beaches being open for the entire summer.

Last year, Sullivan’s Island fully opened its beaches on Labor Day weekend really for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina.

“We had all of the summer this year; people were able to come out to enjoy the beach. It’s been a much busier time on the island,” said Jamie Maher of Dunleavy’s Pub.

Freeman also said that he saw people taking more than one vacation in the Lowcountry this summer after not being able to travel last year.

“We’ve had guests that we saw the first week or two weeks we were open and we’ve already seen them back again and they don’t live here,” said Freeman.