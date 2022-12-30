LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year.

Rodney Christensen founded Road Show Fireworks in 2017. The business now employs about 15 people during the fireworks season. They had four stands last year but have since grown to seven across the Lowcountry.

“This year, we are introducing seven locations from Summerville to Moncks Corner, to Hollywood,” he said. “Fourth of July was really food, and New Year’s seems to be really good.”

While he and the team loaded a new shipment of fireworks into their College Park Road location on Friday, Christensen said he hopes to keep adding more stands in the future.

But with the fun pop and sizzle of fireworks is a need for safety.

“Obviously, no smoking, like around the stands you have to be 300 feet; no fireworks discharge within 300 feet; 16 years of age to purchase,” he said.

Christensen said it is important to keep your eye on fireworks as you prepare to set them off and treat them like live ammo.

“Come out and support your locally owned businesses,” said Christensen. “We’re locally owned and operated.”