Business is bright for local company hanging Christmas lights in the community

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The global pandemic has squashed many events, but it has not stopped people from enjoying the holiday season.

It appears the virus has sparked a desire for people to go bigger with their lights displays in 2020. Business is booming for one unique local business who is helping the community decorate their homes for the Christmas season.

“We own a mosquito company throughout the year, and we needed something for the off-season. You know, we were like why not hang some Christmas lights,” said Ben Erdman, the owner of Light It Up.

Erdman started his Christmas lights business three years ago. They had a strong first year and tripled last year. But this year…

“This year we’re like okay, well, we’re going to order about 10 times as much inventory because we’re just running out. We have people who want it,” he said.

Erdman said they have completely sold out again this year.

People want more lights now due to the on-going pandemic. One family had been away from their grandparents all year over COVID-19 precautions, so, they wanted to go ‘all out’ with lights when their grandparents were finally going to visit.

“They sent me a picture of them driving in the road and a picture of them smiling when their grandparents got in and they were just in tears. The first thing they said was ‘man, your lights are beautiful.’ For the first time, because of COVID, these kids can see their grandparents.”

He went on to say, “One of my clients had a neighbor whose family member passed away because of COVID and so they literally wanted to pay for their lights to go up and give them lights,” he said.

Beautiful lights might be one way to distract from what has been an exhausting year.

“People are beyond ready for Christmas,” said Erdman. “It’s like they skipped Thanksgiving, and man, they are just so excited.”

Erdman said he plans to buy exponentially more Christmas supplies next year than he did this year.