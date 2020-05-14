Businesses find struggles in re-opening

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – As businesses and restaurants continue to reopen city officials are asking owners to self-police and continue to enforce social distancing.

Some restaurants and businesses are struggling to maintain those social distancing measures that are still in place so even though they are allowed to be open they have closed their doors once again.

One Region reIGNITE is a group working with city officials and health care professionals to reopen businesses and restart the economy.

One Region Chairman Hank Taylor says some businesses and restaurants struggle more than others to reopen based on the size of their facility and capability of abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“One good thing about putting out some very straight forward and clear guidelines in advance and as close to opening as possible is it gives the business owner a chance to assess his or her business, make the necessary rearrangements in the facility, provide for their staff in terms of protective equipment, etc it gives them the time to do that.”

Whether you are in a small town of the region or in a much more populated area Taylor says businesses are having to get creative and find unique ways to bring in customers.

“I think in downtown Charleston as well as places like Mount Pleasant there has been an effort to help those businesses do more things outside. I know Mount Pleasant had a process where businesses could apply and start using space in the parking lots, so I think we’re all trying to work together,” said Taylor.

Businesses and restaurants can open but Taylor says without customers there is no point. Owners are doing everything they can to protect their staff and make customers feel safe.