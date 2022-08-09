NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem.

“I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW off Biedler Street in North Charleston.

Matthews said the enormous potholes in front of his business make it difficult for customers. He said one customer even bent their wheel trying to navigate the problem.

A large truck company also operates at the cul-de-sac, and there is just no way for them to avoid the potholes. Matthews said he does not understand why large trucks were approved without proper roads.

News 2 reached out to the city of North Charleston about the problem. They said in the past two years they have been out there four times to repair potholes.

They received a work order for the road again on August 5th and said they are planning to repair these current potholes, hopefully by the end of this week. They plan to use 2-3 tons of asphalt, which is more than they have used in repairs before.

SCDOT said potholes are a major problem in the Lowcountry. Charleston County had the most claims filed for damages from potholes in the state, at 225, ranging from January 2021 through this week.

If you damage your vehicle on a pothole, like the ones plaguing Matthews’ business, you can file a claim with the South Carolina Department of Transportation by clicking here.