By the numbers: COVID-19 cases across the tri-county remain high

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases continue to surge in South Carolina, and despite some fluctuations, daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain high across the tri-county area.

This week, Charleston County reported 1,163 new cases, Berkeley County reported 265, and Dorchester County reported 276 new cases as of Thursday.

WEEKLY BREAKDOWN:

Charleston County: 278 new cases reported Monday, 375 on Tuesday, 266 reported on Wednesday, and 244 on Thursday.

Berkeley County: 41 new cases reported on Monday, 60 cases reported Tuesday, 87 on Wednesday and 77 reported Thursday.

Dorchester County: 49 new cases were reported Monday, 87 reported on Tuesday, 71 on Wednesday and 69 on Thursday.

DHEC says more and more individuals who test positive participated in group gatherings and said a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing is contributing to the state’s escalating numbers.

Health officials also said young people are increasingly testing positive for the virus. The state has seen a 966% increase in newly reported cases among those aged 11 to 20 and 413% increase in those between 21-30.

“In addition to the disheartening increases in young people transmitting the virus to their family and friends, new data indicate that asymptomatic people can spread the virus more easily than initially thought,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “If you’ve tested positive but don’t have symptoms, it’s imperative that you complete your quarantine period in order to not spread the virus to others while you’re contagious.”

There are currently 4,614 reported cases in Charleston County with an estimated 28,343 cases. Berkeley County has 1,278 total reported cases with an estimated 7,851. There are 844 reported cases in Dorchester County with an estimated 5,185 cases.