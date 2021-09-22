C.E. Williams Middle School moving to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – C.E. Williams Middle School is switching to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Thursday, September 23rd.

Principal Maite Porter says the decision was based on a rapid increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, and a significant number of students quarantined as close contacts.

The Charleston County School District will do an extensive cleaning of the building, including 100% disinfection fogging Wednesday night, “which will allow our staff members to teach remotely from their classrooms.”

“I know this is not easy and will present challenges for many of our families. However, we are making this temporary adjustment to ensure safety and to limit the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and among our students and staff,” said Porter.

C.E. Williams Middle School is expected to return to in-person learning on October 7th.