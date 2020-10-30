C.E. Williams Middle School principal Maite Porter receives the Cool School principal award

News 2 presents C.E. Williams Middle School principal Maite Porter the Cool School principal award.

Her staff says Mrs. Maite Porter goes above and beyond to make everyone feel safe, welcomed, and loved.

An educator for twenty years, she served as a teacher, an assistant principal, and principal.

To keep students and staff motivated through the pandemic, every week she offers a new and inspiring inspiring initiative.

Charleston County School District Associate Superintendent for secondary schools Dr. Joe Williams says, “Since Maite has been here at CCSD, she has done an amazing job of working with out kiddos, and our teachers, and more specifically here at C.E. North they have transformed this campus into a safe haven, and a place for learning for students who normally struggle with coming to middle school, but here when you walk in, it’s warm, it’s inviting. The kids are excited. It’s because of the team. Every team has a great leader and that team leader is Maite Porter. Congratulations and you do an amazing job!” Mrs. Porter says, “Thank you. I can’t take the credit, this a team effort. Our team is amazing. Our students are amazing, and I’m so proud to lead the school to amazing things this year, and our future. Thanks so much for this award.”

Congratulation Mrs. Porter!