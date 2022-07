The CAA announces the conference opponents for CofC this coming season (WCBD)

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced the conference opponents for this coming season’s basketball slate.

The CofC Men

Home and away opponents: Delaware, Elon, Hampton, UNCW, Northeastern, Towson

Home only: Hofstra, Stony Brook, William & Mary

Away only: Drexel, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T

The CofC Women

Home and away opponents: Elon, North Carolina A&T, UNCW, Stony Brook, Towson, William & Mary

Home only: Hofstra, Monmouth, Northeastern

Away only: Delaware, Drexel, Hampton