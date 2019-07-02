Cable outage affects customers across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you experiencing issues with your cable or internet? You aren’t alone.

Numerous cable customers across the Lowcountry with multiple providers, including Comcast and WOW! reported issues with their service Tuesday afternoon.

We’re told a Century Link fiber line was was cut and each provider using that line was impacted.

Century Link posted to Twitter, “Our techs continue restoration efforts on a fiber cut impacting some customers in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Morrisville, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina. We will provide an update when more information is available.”

We’re still investigating reports of a fiber cut affecting customers in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Morrisville, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina. Our next update will be at 6 p.m. Eastern. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) July 2, 2019

According to Comcast’s website, crews began working on the outage at 11:00 a.m. and based on the timing, they expect cable and internet to be fixed at or around 10:00 p.m.

We also reached out to WOW! but have not heard back.