HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a car collided with a tree Monday night in the Huger area.

According to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue, several crews were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Halfway Creek Road and Guerins Bridge Road at 9:17 p.m.

CFR arrived on scene to find a vehicle had collided with a tree.

One patient was in critical condition and transported to a local trauma center where they succumbed to their injuries.

Crews were on the scene until 12:19am.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the wreck.