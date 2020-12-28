Calls continue for an end to gun violence after fatal shooting before the holidays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – Family and friends of Malik Nelson held a candlelight vigil Sunday night in North Charleston in his honor.

Nelson was shot and killed three days before Christmas in Downtown Charleston.

This week, a group will be outside the Department of Social Services, calling for an end to gun violence.

“Going into the new year, simply holding up our signs, interacting with traffic, when the lights stop, we pass out fliers simply saying to the community, see something do something. This has to be the slogan going into 2021,” said Pastor Thomas Ravenel.

Pastor Ravenel tells News 2, the group will be outside DSS from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ravenel says the goal is to encourage people to come forward with any information about any crime.