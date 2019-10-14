Campaign begins for South Carolina’s first “Library of Things” in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Library of Things announced that it’s raising funds and offering membership opportunities on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for South Carolina’s first “library of things”.

The company is looking to raise $40,000 as start up capital for a mobile library that will service the greater Charleston community as a lending library for tools and other household goods.

A library of things is a community sharing space filled with commonly needed, but not often used items.

The library will start with the core categories of home improvement and gardening tools, kitchen counter top appliances, and do it yourself equipment.

The goal is to have the items available to borrow much like borrowing a library book.

Membership to the library is annual and is sliding scale, so it can be affordable to the entire community.

The organization also hopes to build the community in three core ways:

Repair cafes that will be offered so that members can extend the life of things they already own by having them repaired at these events.

Community classes that introduce new skills to members that can enhance their abilities to use the items they borrow and introduce them to the offerings of other local businesses.

A sharing blog that allows members to share how they use the items they borrow.

Most of the funding from the campaign will go towards a bus and serving the community by visiting neighborhoods, farmer’s markets, and other community gathering spaces.

The remainder of the funds will be used to pay for other operating expenses such as insurance, gas, office supplies, and more.

The campaign will run through November 1.