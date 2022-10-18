MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Supporters of the Democratic nominee for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, Dr. Annie Andrews, are invited to attend a debate night watch party in Mount Pleasant.

Dr. Andrews will meet incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace in their only scheduled debate on Wednesday, October 19, just weeks ahead of the November general election.

The campaign for Dr. Andrews said the debate night watch party will take place at Hobcaw Brewing Company off Long Point Road on Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP.

The debate will be broadcast live from WCBD-TV’s studios in Mount Pleasant beginning at 8:00 p.m.

At last check Tuesday morning, there were no public debate night watch parties scheduled for Rep. Nancy Mace; however, she was expected to hold a ‘coffee with your Congresswoman’ Tuesday morning on Kiawah Island. You can RSVP for that event by clicking here.

Early voting in South Carolina begins on Monday, October 24. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.