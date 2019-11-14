Campaign Signs: Who’s responsible for taking them down?

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- Election day has passed in the Lowcountry, but many campaign signs are still in peoples yards and around town.

With several run-off elections to come, New’s 2 spoke to county officials about when these signs have to come down.

In Dorchester County, an ordinance says that signs must be removed by the candidate within a week after the election. The ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas. County officials say there is no fine or penalty to enforce this. They also say that municipalities have their own rules.

In Berkeley County, officials say that they do not have any countywide policies on when campaign signs have to be removed.



In Charleston County, county officials say it is not their job to remove the campaign signs, but it’s municipalities responsibility.

In the city of Charleston, officials say that candidates are not required to take down their own signs. Instead, the Department of Traffic and Transportation is in charge of removal.

“It’s going to take some time, unfortunately. We use our signs and markings division, which is a crew of two trucks that are responsible for covering the entire city including Daniel Island, Johns Island, James Island and the peninsula…It’s going to take some time to remove them all,” the Deputy Director for the City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Department, Robert Somerville said.

City of Charleston officials say that campaign signs in people yards, apartment complexes, or shopping centers are the responsibility of homeowners and landlords to take down because its on private property.