NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cancer survivor Michael Hostler treated doctors, nurses, and caretakers at Trident Medical Center to beautiful music from a bagpipe on Friday in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day.

Sounds of the bagpipe resounded through the halls and common areas within portions of the hospital as medical staff we treated to the special performance from a husband and wife who were once patients.

The couple wanted to say “thank you” to Trident’s physicians and care takers who treated and cared for them during their separate battles with cancer three years ago.

Both are now cancer free, according to Rod Whiting, a spokesman for Trident Medical Center.

The hospital staff also enjoyed a special St. Patrick’s Day meal and a treasure hunt.