Candidates for Summerville Mayor debate on ways to improve traffic conditions

For the people of Summerville, election day is just around the corner.

With November 5th getting closer candidates are actively trying to answer one question. How can they improve Summerville?

When it comes to a hot topic like traffic, they have some idea to help improve your morning commute. For candidate Flemming Moore, he believes commute by light rail would solve traffic and improve the economy.

Candidate Ricky Waring believes the traffic problem can be solved with fixing turning lanes. Brandon King also believes upgrading these traffic lights can improve the flow of traffic downtown.

Bill Hearn thinks the solution requires help from outside the county. Each candidate has a plan and in November it’ll be up to the people of Summerville to pick their planner.