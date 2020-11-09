Candlelight vigil for 16-year-old shot and killed in North Charleston, loved ones calling for end to gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil for a 16-year-old North Charleston teenage murder victim.

Authorities say Jamez Sweat was shot and killed November 4th near an Otranto Rd. apartment complex.

During a candlelight vigil Sunday, loved ones shared their memories and called for an end to gun violence in their community. Sweat’s aunt gave words to remember her nephew.

“He was a free spirit, carefree. Funny, all he did was laugh,” said Bridgette Neely, Jamez Sweat Aunt. “A good kid gone too soon.”

Community members ask for the younger people to put down the guns to stop the violence.

Sweat’s family set up a Go-Fund Me page to help give him what they call a proper burial.