Candlelight vigil for victim of Oct. 29 Piggly Wiggly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of the victim of the Oct. 29 fatal Piggly Wiggly shooting will hold a candlelight vigil in his honor Friday evening.

Zarion “CJ” Brown was shot and killed back in October after the suspect, Jerrold Cooper Jr., entered the Piggly Wiggly in North Charleston and opened fire while police say he was looking for his girlfriend.

CJ’s mother and father, family and friends will gather to celebrate his life in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly located at 8780A North Rivers Ave.

The gathering will begin at 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Guests are asked to wear black and yellow to the event as Brown was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.