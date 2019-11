SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at both Cane Bay High School and Cane Bay Middle School collected food and goods for families in need.

School staff and students gathered all of the necessary items to complete meal to-go kits for those in need.

On Saturday, November 23, at Cane Bay High School those kits were packed up and distributed.

The donation event was started by the Cane Bay Renaissance Program and involved the elementary, middle, and high schools.