Captain Wayne Magwood to receive Cresco Award

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Historical Commission presented the Cresco Historical Stewardship Award to the late Captain Wayne Magwood.

The award is presented annually to an individual, group, or organization that has done exemplary work in studying, preserving, restoring, or promoting the history of Mount Pleasant.

Magwood was killed in September after being hit by a vehicle near Shem Creek.

The organization said, “Capt. Wayne was a personification of his family’s multi-generational dedication to the history of Mount Pleasant and the health and conservation of our waterways.”

His daughter added to the statement saying, “The countless hours he spent trawling the waters of the eastern seaboard not only brought awareness to the fishing and shrimping industries, but also awareness of a lifestyle and culture that is the fabric of lowcountry life and was crucial to the history of our beautiful town.”

He will be awarded the Cresco Historical Stewardship Award posthumously at the Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting on December 8.