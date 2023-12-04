GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a fatal collision in Georgetown County on Choppee Road near Genesis Drive Monday afternoon.

The incident involved one vehicle. The driver of the car was traveling southbound on Choppee Road when they veered off the road and collided with a guardrail, said SCHP.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the crash.

SCHP is investigating the incident; the victim has not yet been identified.