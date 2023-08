MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to clear the scene at a local tanning salon Wednesday morning after a car crashed through the building.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police, crews responded to a crash at Palm Beach Tan in Oakland Center around 9:00 a.m.

The elderly driver told police the brakes failed on the vehicle.

Police say the brakes worked when checked by officials.

Officials have towed the vehicle from the scene.

No injuries were reported.