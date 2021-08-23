Car, puppies stolen from Cottageville located in Georgetown

GEORGEOTWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two puppies are back with Lakeside Animal Rescue in Holly Hill after Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies located them in a stolen car on Highway 17.

The woman fostering the puppies left them in her running car around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when it was stolen from outside Brick Oven Pizzeria in Cottageville.

Cottageville police put out a statewide alert for other police agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. Sunday, a tag reader camera registered the stolen car traveling on Highway 17 in Georgetown.

GCSO deputies stopped the car and found the puppies, Winnie and Luna, inside. They were taken to the Saint Francis Animal Center in Georgetown, where staff alerted Lakeside Animal Rescue that the puppies were safe.

Staff from Lakeside Animal Rescue made the drive to Georgetown to pick up the puppies and thank GCSO deputies with pizza and soda.