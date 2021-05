SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue will be co-hosting a car seat check for the community Thursday, May 13th.

If you need a car seat installed or checked, you can stop by Cadence Academy to have a certified technician check the car seat.

The school is located at 1541 Old Trolley Rd. and they will be checking car seats from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.