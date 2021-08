NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people are without power in North Charleston after a car crashed into a utility pole.

It happened on Spruill Avenue at Grayson Street around 2:30 p.m. It is impacting traffic in the area.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say the power pole will need to be replaced before the roadway can be completely reopened.

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene. They estimate it will take about eight hours before the pole is replaced.