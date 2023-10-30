NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A driver was killed after crashing into a power pole during a police chase early Monday morning, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

According to NCPD, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. along Ashley Phosphate Road near Cross County Road for operating without lights.

The driver fled and a pursuit began, continuing down Ashley Phosphate Road to the bend near Tuskegee Drive, an incident report states.

The report states that the suspect did not slow down before reaching the bend, lost control, left the roadway and collided with a power pole. The vehicle was seen “split in two and engulfed in flames.”

The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to put out the fire and the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.