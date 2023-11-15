CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday morning, a two-vehicle collision occurred on the Ravenel Bridge, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

A person pulled over to help, and one of the people involved in the crash stole the person’s car who pulled over to help.

The stolen car is a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was last seen heading south on Savannah Highway near Ravenel.

The suspected thief is described as a white male in his late 20s with brow-auburn hair, said CPD.

If you spot the Jeep, please call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or 843-720-2422 to speak with a Central Detective. If you wish to tip anonymously, call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.