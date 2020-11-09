Car wreck causes hundreds of power outages throughout Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy reports that there are more than 700 power outages to businesses and homes in Mt. Pleasant after early morning crash.

According to dispatch, the wreck occurred at 1:53 a.m. Monday morning on Wando Park Blvd. and Stonewall Ct.

The active scene shows the car did strike a utility pole in the area causing the power outages.

Dominion Energy reports that there are more than 750,000 customers served in the area. Crews are working to restore power and expected to bring power back around 8 a.m.

We will continue to update as power is working to be restored in the area.