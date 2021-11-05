Hiring event for over 1,800 jobs for jobseekers Friday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Greater Summerville-Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce and Dorchester County Economic Development will host a career and job fair Friday afternoon.

The event will go from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Dorchester Trident Tech campus as businesses are looking to fill more than 1,800 part and full time positions ranging in pay from $10/hour to $150,000/annually.

“We’ve heard from our business community that they need workers,” says Rita Berry, the Chamber President, and CEO. “We want to provide solutions. We’re connecting employers with high-quality employees through this hiring event.”

There will also be a free food truck for participants to enjoy.

Job seekers are asked to register ahead of time for the event.

For registration, click here.