Hiring event for over 1,800 jobs for jobseekers Friday in Summerville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
job fair 15_47937

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Greater Summerville-Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce and Dorchester County Economic Development will host a career and job fair Friday afternoon.

The event will go from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Dorchester Trident Tech campus as businesses are looking to fill more than 1,800 part and full time positions ranging in pay from $10/hour to $150,000/annually.

“We’ve heard from our business community that they need workers,” says Rita Berry, the Chamber President, and CEO. “We want to provide solutions. We’re connecting employers with high-quality employees through this hiring event.” 

There will also be a free food truck for participants to enjoy.

Job seekers are asked to register ahead of time for the event.

For registration, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES