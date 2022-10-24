CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A national career fair company will host a free event with multiple companies for Lowcountry jobseekers.

The Career Center Network is hosting its free career fair and networking event on Thursday.

Employers from Amazon, Sundaram-Clayton USA, TICO, and Lanehart Electrical will be present at the event to discuss job openings.

The event is also an opportunity for community partnerships and community empowerment.

The free event is happening Thursday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in North Charleston – located at 5264 International Boulevard.