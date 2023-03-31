SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Flowertown Festival is underway in the heart of Summerville.

People are invited to walk through areas of Summerville among the brightly colored azaleas, purple wisteria, and white dogwood – springtime blooms that serve as inspiration for the annual festival as they enjoy the myriad vendors from local businesses to arts and crafts, collectibles, and even food.

Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler caught up with one vendor on Friday afternoon- a caricature artist named Dave – who rendered quite the perfect drawing of the Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist.

Dave, who said he’s been drawing since a child, was given five minutes to complete his drawing during News 2’s 4:00 p.m. newscast.

“I like that, I look pretty good,” exclaimed Rob.”

You can stop by Dave’s tent and receive a drawing of your own during the three-day festival.

The festival opens to the public at 9:00 a.m. each day. It closes at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday which is the last day.

Admission to the festival is free.