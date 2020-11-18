Carnival cancels cruises out of Charleston and other homeports through first half of 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the cruise industry continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival announced on Wednesday more cancellations through the first half of 2021.

The news comes as the cruise line continues to build and implement its plan to meet requirements of the “Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations” set by the Centers for Disease Control in late October.

In a statement posted on social media, Carnival said they are notifying guests of cancellations for additional cruises for the first part of 2021, which includes all embarkations from U.S. homeports from January 1-31.

Additionally, embarkations will not take place in Charleston and other cities – including Baltimore, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego – through February 28th.

Carnival Legend will not set sail out of Tampa through March 26th.

“With today’s announcement, we confirmed that our return to operations will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston,” Carnival said on Wednesday. “We appreciate the support of our guests, travel advisor partners, and local officials in homeports and destinations.”