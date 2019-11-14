Carolyn Murray, Octavia Mitchell to emcee 2019 Spot Light Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Spot Light Awards will honor angels in our community.

The awards committee will select 18 nominated individuals as a finalist, and all 18 will be recognized and honored at the event which takes place on Saturday, November 16th.

Of the 18 nominated, nine recipients will be chosen to receive a 2019 Spot Light Award.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray and Octavia Mitchell are the emcees for this year’s event.

The Spot Light Awards event runs from 7:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.

Tickets are still available!

If you cannot make it, you can watch the ceremony over Thanksgiving weekend on the Lowcountry CW starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th.