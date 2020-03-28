Carolyn Murray recovers from surgery: “it was a success”

A personal message from Carolyn Murray:

Update: The surgery was successful!

Thank you so much for your support and words of encouragement after I announced that I would undergo surgery to remove tumors from my spine Friday.

God bless this team of talented neurosurgeons. They said the surgery was a success and I’ll be back to work and working-out soon.

I am so grateful for the support I received from you.

Maya Angelou wrote:

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

You made me feel loved.

Thank you for that. Please continue praying for me and our world.

Again, thank you. Please take care of yourself.