CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2’s Carolyn Murray will be honored with the 2022 Emanuel Nine Humanitarian Award.

The award is being given to Murray for her “undying service and commitment to the Emanuel Nine families and the surrounding community” after the tragedy that fell on the church on the evening of June 17, 2015.

Nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire during a Bible study at the church. Five people survived the shooting.

The Emanuel Nine Commemoration Committee of Mother Emanuel AME Church, which is presenting the award, made the announcement in April. The ceremony will take place Wednesday evening at the historic church.

“Your exceptional act of grace demonstrated by your kindness and giving back to the community was outstanding and deserving of this special recognition,” the committee said.