Carolyn Murray to moderate virtual town hall focused on changes in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you live in Charleston, you may feel threatened by crime, losing your property, or not knowing your neighbor – so, how safe do you feel?

Join News 2’s Carolyn Murray as she moderates a virtual town hall featuring a group of elected officials and community activists as they answer your questions about changes on the peninsula that some call progress and others say are polarizing.

A United Front: Public safety is everyone’s responsibility will stream live on counton2.com and on the WCBD News 2 Facebook page Thursday, March 11th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Rev. Matthew Rivers of St. Johns Chapel will host the virtual conversation. It will feature Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, Charleston County Councilman Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson, attorney Mark Peper and SLED Senior Agent Dr. Richard Johnson.