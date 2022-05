NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday evening shooting in North Charleston.

Officers responded to a location off Stoneybrook Road — not far from Pepperhill Park — for a ‘shots fired’ call shortly after 8:00 p.m.

During their investigation, police found two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, but they did not locate any victims.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.