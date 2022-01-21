CARTA announced service impacts due to winter weather; Tricounty Link to suspend operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced service changes and impacts due to anticipated winter weather.

CARTA officials said service may start late, end early, or be suspended if roads and/or bridges close and it becomes unsafe to continue operations.

Riders are encouraged to take necessary trips earlier in the day if possible because conditions can change rapidly.

Service impacts as of 3:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

All Express service and Route 203 will start 1 hour early this afternoon

All Express service will end 1 hour early this evening

Route 203 -The last trip from Jonathan Lucas will be at 8:30 p.m.

All other fixed-routes expected to run as regularly scheduled throughout the day as long as conditions permit

Expect potential service disruptions and possible service suspension for routes running after 7 p.m.

Saturday (Delayed start) – All routes are expected to start running at 10 a.m. pending weather and road conditions.

Meanwhile, Tricounty Link will suspend service at 6:00 p.m.

Route C203 will operate on a delay on Saturday morning; service is expected to start at 12:00 p.m. pending weather and road conditions.

Charleston County said there are currently no plans to close the Ravenel Bridge or any other elevated bridge in the Charleston area. SCDOT will monitor conditions.