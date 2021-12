NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual CARTA Bike Giveaway returns to spread holiday cheer and provide the gift of transit this holiday season.

Officials from CARTA and Second Chance Bikes will be on-hand to award the refurbished bikes to five residents right before Christmas.

The winners will be selected at random from a pool of nominations submitted via social media.

The winners will be announced Tuesday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. at CARTA headquarters in North Charleston on Leeds Ave.