CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) has launched a new on-demand service through a partnership with two top rideshare companies.

CARTA OnDemand will utilize Uber and Lyft to serve seniors aged 55+ and Tel-A-Ride paratransit customers throughout the transportation company’s fixed-route service area.

The service connects riders going to or from their designation Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The trips could cost as little as $4 each way, and rides can be scheduled with as little as one hour’s notice.

Cash is not accepted. Riders will need to use their debit or credit card or purchase an Uber or Lyft card.

Eligible seniors can register for the service by completing an application form on the CARTA website. Tel-A-Ride customers are automatically registered; however, riders will need to contact CARTA and obtain a voucher to start riding with Uber or Lyft.

To request a voucher, email CARTA at publiccomment@bcdcog.com or call 843-529-6284.

To learn more about the service, please click here.