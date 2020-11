MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA and the Town of Mount Pleasant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new covered shelter on Tuesday.

The shelter is located in front of Wando High School on Carolina Park Boulevard.

Leaders say the new shelter is serviced by route 42 which travels from Wando to Hungryneck Boulevard.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, town councilmembers, and CARTA chair Mike Seekings were on hand for the celebration.