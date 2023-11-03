NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is offering free rides for voters trying to make it to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 7.

When boarding CARTA transport, riders must let the driver know they are traveling to or from their polling location.

To view the CARTA system map, click the link here: https://www.ridecarta.com/map/

“Exercising the right to vote should not be limited by access to transportation,” said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings. “CARTA is pleased to help riders roll to the polls free of charge and encourages everyone to vote next Tuesday.”