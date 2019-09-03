CARTA offering free rides to shelters around Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shelters are open across the Lowcountry, including four in North Charleston. They are Military Magnet, Stall High School, and Jerry Zucker Middle School. You can bring your pets to the shelter at the Coastal Pre-Release Center.

CARTA is offering free rides to some shelters. If you’re stuck at home without transportation, CARTA buses will take you from certain pick-up points around town to the nearest open shelter.

See the list below for certain pick-up locations:

North Charleston #1 (Lower North Charleston)

NC-101: Bus stop at Rivers & Berlin’s Restaurant Supply – 5051 Rivers Ave NC-102: Chelsey Point Center (Ship Watch) – 3655 Rivers Avenue. NC-103: Bus stop at Rivers Avenue and Jeff Street. NC-104: Bus stop at Montague Avenue and McDowell Avenue.NC-105: Bus stop at Remount Road and Saxon Street. NC-106: Bus stop at Rivers Avenue and Reynolds Avenue. NC-107: Bus stop at 2336 Meeting Street Rd & Delaware Street. NC-108: Fabian Shopping Center (4310 Rivers Avenue and Durant. NC-109: Felix C. Davis Community Center (Park Circle) – 4800 Park Circle. NC-110: Bus stop at Spruill Avenue and Verde Avenue. NC-111: Perry-Webb Community Center – 3200 Appleton Street. NC-112: Bus stop at Spruill Ave. & Comstock Ave. – 2361 Spruill Avenue. NC-113: Bus stop at Meeting Street Road & Hackemann Ave. NC-114: Bus stop at Spruill Avenue and Baxter Avenue.

North Charleston #2 (Upper North Charleston)

NC-201: Bus stop at Hwy. 78 and Shadow Lane. NC-202: Old K-Mart Super Center – 8571 Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road. NC-203: Rivers Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road at Aspen Dental. NC-204: Bus stop at Rivers Avenue and Trident Technical College. NC-205: Bus stop at Rivers Avenue and Attaway. NC-206: Bus stop at North Charleston Center – 5900 Rivers Avenue. NC-207: Bus stop at Rivers Avenue and Cross County Road. NC-208: Bus stop at Ashley Phosphate Road and Stall Road. NC-209: Bus stop at Greenridge Road and Antler Drive.

North Charleston #3 (Dorchester Road Corridor)

NC-301: Bus stop at Dorchester Road and Madden Drive. NC-302: Bus stop at Dorchester Road and Leeds Avenue. NC-303: Oak Ridge Plaza (old Piggly Wiggly) – 5060 Dorchester Road. NC-304: Goodwin Elementary School – 5501 Dorchester Road. NC-305: Bus stop at Lambs Elementary School – 6800 Dorchester Road. NC-306: Bus stop at Food Lion – 7550 Dorchester Road. NC-307: Bus stop at Dorchester Road and Paramount Drive.

“CARTA bus service is being used for the peninsula and then we are leaning into our partnership with the county and their services for evacuation off the peninsula,” said Keith Benjamin, Director for the City of Charleston’s Department of Traffic and Transportation.

Benjamin notes pick-up locations could change in the event of an emergency.

Red Cross also wants you to be prepared. Officials recommend bringing an emergency kit if you decide to stay in a shelter.

While some items may seem like no-brainers, they’re important things to remember. This goes for necessities other than your typical gallon of water per day per person and non-perishable food.

Bring your prescriptions (RedCross.org reports you should have a seven day supply on hand)

Personal documents like your passport and your birth certificate

A first aid kit

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and person hygiene items

Maps of the area

And of course, emergency blanket and pillow

“Anything you can do when you’re going to one of our shelters to make it a little bit more comfortable for you,” said Benjamin Williamson, Director of Communications for Red Cross. “We’re not saying it’s going to be the norm for you. But anything you can do to make it more comfortable, we encourage that… Because it is a stressful time, and we want people to be as comfortable as possible.”

For a complete list of other hurricane survival kit items, click here.