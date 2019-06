CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday marks National Dump the Pump Day!

The goal is to encourage you to use public transportation instead of driving.

To celebrate the day, CARTA is hosting a social media contest. Make sure to sign the Dump the Pump pledge on CARTA’s website and post your picture using the hashtag #dumpthepumpCHS.

The grand prize package includes a new bike and a year-long CARTA “golden ticket” pass.