CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn announced Monday morning that nearly $26 million will go to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), and earlier, News 2 heard from CARTA’s chairman about the funding and what it means for the Lowcountry.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is investing millions in the Lowcountry’s public transportation system.

“$25.9 million from a Low-No Emissions Federal Grant Program that we’ve had our eye on,” CARTA chairman Mike Seekings said, “and we’ve really pinched the federal government for it. It’s really an important step for us as the region grows.”

Seekings says the federal funds will be used in a number of ways.

“One is to build out the Shipwatch Square Transportation Hub,” he said, “which is our new transportation hub which is right on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line. Second, it’s going to bring us seven new battery-electric buses, two mobile charging stations and I mentioned it briefly, the last thing is it’s going allow us to team with Trident Tech to have an education program for the battery-electric future that we have.”

Because of that future, he says it’s imperative that they continue investing in electric and zero-emission transportation.

“Battery-electric buses are fantastic,” Seekings said, “they’re efficient, they’re good for the environment, they’re comfortable, they’re reliable, they’re low maintenance, they’re the wave of the future.”

Congressman Clyburn, who helped secure the funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, released a statement, saying in part, “This funding will make Charleston a model for zero-emission transit systems throughout the state and the nation.”

Seekings says CARTA passengers will benefit immensely from this newly-acquired funding.

“CARTA is committed to providing the best, most reliable, most comfortable, most convenient service that we can to our customers and this money, $25.9 million, it’s an incredible opportunity.”

Seekings says construction on the new electric transportation hub is expected to begin in 2025.