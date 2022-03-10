CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – To accommodate some annual events happening this month, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced some changes that could impact your route.

Below is a list, provided by CARTA, which reveals the routes and dates affected by upcoming festivals like the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in North Charleston, Second Sunday on King Street, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Charleston.

City of North Charleston’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade

WHAT: East Montague Avenue will close between Virginia and Jenkins avenues at 9 AM and remain closed until 7 PM. Additional closures will occur on Chateau, O’Hear, and Empire avenues and Colie Morse Way. East Montague Avenue between Park Place East and Jenkins Avenue closes at 11:30 AM and will stay closed for the duration of the parade.

Parade Route: Park Place East to East Montague Avenue, to block party location, the parade route is closed from approximately 11:30 AM -12:30 PM.

WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022 – All day

ROUTES AFFECTED: 12 and 104

—

City of Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WHAT: The Parade kicks off at 10 AM at King and Radcliffe Streets in Downtown Charleston. It proceeds down King Street and turns right onto Broad Street with the Parade ending at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Broad and Legare streets. It will be a rolling closure, but King and Calhoun streets would be closed as the parade passes through.

WHEN: Thursday, March 17 – 10 AM until at least 12 PM

ROUTES AFFECTED: 20, 31, 33, 210, 211, and 213

—

Second Sunday on King Street

WHAT: King Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Queen Street and Calhoun Street.

WHEN: Sunday, March 13 – 12 PM to 5 PM

ROUTES AFFECTED: 20 and 211

CARTA said customer service representatives will be available to share details about the change in routes – just call 843-724-7420. CARTA will also share updates on its social media channels.