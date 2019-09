CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA will resume operations on Friday as fleet vehicles are returned from off-site hurricane stations.

Dominion Energy is also currently working to restore power to the CARTA dispatch center. Officials stated that regular bus service is expected to be fully restored at noon.

CARTA Customer Service can be reached at (843) 724-7420 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday.