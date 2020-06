CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA will suspend all services again Monday night in alignment with curfews.

Officials say service will not run past 6:00 p.m., except for Express service, and will restart after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Regular route service final trips will be made in the 5:00 p.m. hour.

CARTA says express services will continue as scheduled with final trips in the 7:00 p.m. hour.